CHARLOTTE — Police shut down part of Nations Ford Road on Tuesday morning after a pedestrian was hit.

The person hit was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened near the 8000 block of Nations Ford Road near West Arrowood Road.

Southbound Nations Ford Road was shut down while police investigated the incident, but the road re-opened.

