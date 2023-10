CHARLOTTE — One person was hit by a vehicle in west Charlotte on Saturday.

The individual was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened near the 2000 block of Tuckaseegee Road.

The identity of the driver and whether or not the driver will be charged is unknown.

