Be prepared for a law enforcement exercise in Uptown this weekend

CHARLOTTE — Law enforcement is conducting a training exercise near Charlotte’s transit center, simulating a terrorist attack with loud noises, artificial smoke, and mock gunfire.

Officials don’t want the public to be alarmed and call 911 because of this event.

>>LINK: Stay updated on live traffic conditions

The exercise is supposed to mimic an attack where a terrorist detonates an improvised explosive device. It will also simulate vehicles ramming into the Charlotte Area Transit Center.

Roads will close in the area starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, and there will be law enforcement activity around 10 p.m.

Hotels, restaurants, businesses, and people who live in the area were given weeks, if not months, of notice about this exercise, officials with the Charlotte Area Transit System said.

“This is not something we plan overnight,” said Catherine Kummer, CATS. “The team’s been planning this for months and months. So, we give them notice ahead of time that this will be taking place. We give them a call, go over, and meet with them, as well. Just to walk them through exactly what to expect.”

The operation starts at 1:30 a.m. Sunday and runs until 4 a.m.

Service will not be interrupted, CATS officials said.

However, if you’re catching a bus from here during that time, they will pick up and drop off just outside the CTC.

©2026 Cox Media Group