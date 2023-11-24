Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle in north Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A pedestrian has been seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle in north Charlotte Friday morning, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Statesville Road near Old Statesville Road.

MEDIC said the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it has shut down the intersection of Statesville Road at Old Statesville Road and Sunset Road as they investigate the accident.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

