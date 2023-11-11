Local

Two hurt in crash in Midtown Charlotte, MEDIC says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Two people have been injured following a crash in Midtown Charlotte Saturday morning, according to MEDIC.

The accident occurred around 4 a.m. on East 4th Street near South Torrence Street.

MEDIC said two people were transported to an area hospital, one with serious injuries and the other with minor injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story, check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

