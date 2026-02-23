Man with extensive criminal record faces new felony charges in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Statesville man faces multiple felony charges after Iredell County sheriff’s deputies found him in possession of a stolen handgun during a disturbance call on Saturday.

Chadrick Ty-Quan McGee

Chadrick Ty-Quan McGee, 30, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony possession of a stolen firearm following an investigation on Sigmon Road.

Sheriff Darren Campbell said deputies responded to a report of a disturbance and found several people involved in an argument. While separating the parties to determine what had occurred, deputies discovered that McGee was in possession of a firearm.

Following the discovery of the handgun, deputies determined that McGee was legally prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous felony conviction. Investigators also confirmed that the firearm had been reported stolen prior to the incident.

McGee was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Iredell County Detention Center.

He appeared before a magistrate and was issued a $55,000 secured bond on the charges.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported that McGee has an extensive criminal record including multiple felony convictions.

His history includes charges of felony assault by strangulation, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony sale of marijuana and felony obtaining property by false pretense. He also has a conviction for felony sale or delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance.

McGee’s record further includes various misdemeanor offenses. These include two counts of misdemeanor larceny, child abuse, two counts of assault on a female, resisting a public officer and communicating threats.

He also faces multiple past charges for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, shoplifting, second-degree trespass and various traffic violations.

At the time of his arrest on Saturday, McGee was already under supervision. He is currently on probation for his previous convictions of felony assault by strangulation and felony sale or delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance.

VIDEO: Iredell County sees crime drop nearly 60% as population grows

Iredell County sees crime drop nearly 60% as population grows

©2026 Cox Media Group