Person dies after hit by Amtrak train

CHARLOTTE — Amtrak told Channel 9 one person was hit by a train near Charlotte early Friday morning. MEDIC confirmed that person died at the scene on Old Concord Road near Rocky River Road.

Amtrak officials said the train was coming from New York City. According to the Amtrak website, the train stopped in Durham, NC around 7 p.m. Thursday night and did not make it to Charlotte until 4:07 a.m. That was 7 hours later than it was supposed to arrive in Charlotte.

Amtrak said none of the 106 passengers or crew were hurt and the company is working with local law enforcement to determine what happened.

A Channel 9 crew also saw a CATS bus at the scene and is working to find out why it was there.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

