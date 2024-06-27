Man steals Amazon delivery truck from Charlotte before crashing in Gaston County, police say

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was tracking an Amazon delivery truck that was driving erratically Thursday morning, and it turned out to be stolen.

The incident began around 11:30 a.m. on South Tryon Street near Pressley Road in southwest Charlotte. Watch a replay from Chopper 9 Skyzoom:

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers had been following a stolen Ford F-250 in west Charlotte after it ran from a traffic stop and sped away. The driver and the passenger then jumped out of the truck on Pressley Road, and the passenger was found hiding in a nearby dumpster.

The passenger was identified as 26-year-old Michael Watts, who had multiple warrants in Mecklenburg and Gaston counties.

The driver in the pickup truck was identified as Devin Mitchell, 28. Police said after Mitchell ran from the truck, he stole an unoccupied Amazon delivery truck while the Amazon employee was making deliveries.

CMPD’s helicopter followed the Amazon truck, and Chopper 9 Skyzoom picked up the pursuit.

It then continued into Gaston County before the driver crashed the vehicle. Officers arrived and placed Mitchell in handcuffs minutes later.

It is unclear what happened to the original driver or if any injuries have been reported.

