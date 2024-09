GASTONIA, N.C. — A man has died after being hit by a train Tuesday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on the 1800 block of Bessemer City Highway.

Police confirmed that a man was fatally struck by the train.

Details are limited at this time.

