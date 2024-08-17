CMPD investigating after woman fatally hit by train in South End

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a woman was fatally struck by a train in South End Friday morning.

Police said around 9:15 a.m., they received reports about an unresponsive woman lying next to railroad tracks near W Summit Avenue.

At the scene, police found 36-year-old Midaina Marrero deceased.

A preliminary investigation suggests Marrero was walking on the railroad tracks when she was struck by a train, according to police.

However, the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Kupfer at 704-432-2169, ext. 1.

