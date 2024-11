CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a person was hit and killed in University City Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of University City Boulevard and North Tryon Street.

According to MEDIC, the victim died at the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as CMPD continues to investigate.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.





