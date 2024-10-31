Boone police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run

BOONE, N.C. — The Boone Police Department is looking for the driver who hit and killed Terry Turbyfill, 48, a pedestrian at the intersection of Deerfield Road and Blairmont Drive.

Turbyfill was in the area at about 7:20 p.m. on Sept. 28 when he was hit. First responders took him to Watauga Medical Center where he later died, police said.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area of the intersection after 4 p.m. on Sept. 28, especially between 6:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., to contact Det. Scott Delaney at 828-268-6929 or Scott.Delaney@townofboone.net.

