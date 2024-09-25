Person hospitalized following crash in northeast Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A person has been hospitalized following a crash in northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred just before 6:30 a.m. on the 4900 block of North Tryon Street.

MEDIC said the victim was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Details are limited at this time.

Channel 9 has reached out for more information.

