Person hurt after being hit by car in northeast Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A person has been seriously hurt after being hit by a car in northeast Charlotte early Friday morning, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred just after 12:30 a.m. on West Sugar Creek Road near Hidden Valley Road.

MEDIC said the victim was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

