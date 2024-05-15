Local

CMPD investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian in Uptown

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that involved a pedestrian in Uptown Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Graham Street near 9th Street.

Police said the intersection of Graham Street and 9th Street will be closed while they conduct an investigation.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

