Person pulled from vehicle, hospitalized after crash on highway in Mint Hill

MINT HILL, N.C. — An accident on N.C. Highway 51 in Mint Hill sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The person had to be extracted, or pulled, from the vehicle. They were stuck for 30 minutes, MEDIC confirmed.

The accident happened around 6:15 p.m. Friday.

A viewer said a delivery truck and another vehicle collided head-on, but Channel 9 asked officials to confirm this information.

Channel 9 also asked what led to the crash and if anyone faces charges.

