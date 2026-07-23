PGA championship brought $192M to Charlotte Region

CHARLOTTE — Last year’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club generated $192 million in economic benefit for the region, making it one of the city’s most prosperous tourism events, according to a new study obtained by CBJ.

Philadelphia-based Tourism Economics conducted the study on behalf of the PGA of America and the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority. The visitors authority paid for the study.

The PGA of America owns and operates the PGA Championship, one of men’s golf’s four major championships. Direct spending totaled $116 million for tournament week; direct spending includes hotel rooms, restaurant meals, transportation and other expenses accrued by visiting fans and organizers.

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