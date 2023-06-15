Photos, documents tied to Greensboro Massacre to be released

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For the first time in nearly 50 years, thousands of pictures and documents related to the Greensboro Massacre will be unveiled.

In November 1979, protesters demonstrating against the KKK when Klansmen and neo-Nazis shot and killed five people.

Now, nearly 50,000 pages of material -- all collected by the widow of one of the victims -- will be digitized at the University of North Carolina Greensboro and Bennett College.

The schools were given more than $90,000 in grant funding by the State Library of North Carolina.

The project, called “March for Justice: Documenting the Greensboro Massacre,” has collections that span nearly five decades -- from 1973 to 2021, according to UNCG’s website. It documents people and other events connected to the Greensboro Massacre, and touches on the short and long term consequences of it.

“This project grant from the State Library of North Carolina will enable UNCG and Bennett College to collaborate on digitization of thousands of records relating to the 1979 Greensboro Massacre and the subsequent work of the Greensboro Truth and Reconciliation Commission,” said David Gwynn, a digitation coordinator and associate professor for University Libraries.

