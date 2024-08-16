Piedmont Lithium scraps on project, shifts another

BELMONT, N.C. — Piedmont Lithium Inc. is reassessing its project plans amid less-than-favorable conditions in the lithium market.

The Belmont-based company has decided not to move forward with plans to open a lithium hydroxide processing facility in Etowah, Tennessee. Instead, those planned operations will be consolidated into the company’s future Carolina Lithium project in Gaston County. Piedmont Lithium announced the Tennessee project in 2022 and initially expected to open it next year.

The company’s plans in Gaston County appear to be in a holding pattern as well. Erin Sanders, Piedmont Lithium’s senior vice president of corporate communications and investor relations, said in a statement that the company is “progressing the development of Carolina Lithium on a conservative timeline.”

Read the full story on CBJ's website here.





