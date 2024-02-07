Local

Piedmont Lithium cuts 27% of workforce as part of cost-cutting plan

By Charlotte Business Journal

Piedmont Lithium is headquartered at 42 E. Catawba St. near downtown Belmont.

By Charlotte Business Journal

BELMONT, N.C. — Piedmont Lithium Inc. has laid off over a quarter of its workforce and is cutting costs as lithium prices drop.

The Belmont-based mining company disclosed on Tuesday it had laid off 16 employees, or 27% of its workforce. Piedmont Lithium added that it “is managing the pace of development and capital spending” at its U.S. projects.

ALSO READ: Officials give update on Kings Mountain lithium mine

That applies to the massive Carolina Lithium mining project, which is in the permitting process in Gaston County. Cost-control measures at the U.S. projects include “deferrals of property purchases, engineering expenses, and other development costs.”

The moves are part of the company’s cost-cutting plan to create $10 million in annual savings. Piedmont Lithium now has 44 workers and finished last year with $72 million in cash on hand.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Officials give update on Kings Mountain lithium mine

Officials give update on Kings Mountain lithium mine


©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read