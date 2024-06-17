Piedmont Medical Center helping nonprofit feed those in need

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Local paramedics and a hospital are leading the way to make sure families have a healthy breakfast.

Over the last two weeks, Piedmont Medical Center has collected thousands of cereal boxes for the Pilgrims’ Inn.

“We’re just very passionate about helping children,” paramedic Nikki Mclear said. “We do lots and lots and lots of grocery store runs. They’re probably sick of us by now, but we just go in and get Boxes and boxes of cereal.”

Those grocery runs resulted in more cereal than one could count. On Monday, first responders grabbed each box and loaded it up to be shipped to its next destination.

Pilgrims’ Inn has helped 12,000 people already this year, and that’s a big step up from the 10,000 served in all of 2023.

“The living wage that they’re getting from employers and jobs basically is not enough to sustain them from month to month,” said Pilgrims’ Inn Executive Director Javonda Palmer.

The first responders who helped on Monday were dedicated to filling each corner of this room with a box that children will be able to pour into a bowl.

(WATCH BELOW: WSOC-TV 9 Summer Food Drive Collection Day)

WSOC-TV 9 Summer Food Drive Collection Day

©2024 Cox Media Group