David and Nicole Tepper Foundation donates $3M to local food bank

CHARLOTTE — A massive donation was made to a local nonprofit to help its Hunter Hub become a reality in Charlotte’s Beatties Ford Corridor.

Days before the official opening of Nourish Up, volunteers are already hard at work, packing delivery baskets of fresh, healthy food into their new warehouse.

Upgrades include 10 times more refrigerated space, which will allow more fresh food to be distributed across the Charlotte area.

“It’s our goal not just to feed people but to make sure they’re well fed. Cold storage and 10 times the amount of cold storage allows us to do just that,” Nourish Up CEO Tina Postel said.

A project of this size comes with a sizable price tag, which is why the David and Nicole Tepper Foundation stepped in to help. Their organization provided $3 million as part of Nourish Up’s $23 capital campaign.

“Nourish Up and what they’re doing here is the new future of what food banks and spaces are going to look like, hopefully, and so maybe we can be part of that first to show other places what we’re doing here,” Nicole Tepper explained.

