‘Pillar of the community’: Neighbors rally support for retired firefighter who lost home in fire

DALLAS, N.C. — A retired Dallas firefighter lost everything in a house fire Tuesday, but now his community is coming together to aid the man who has helped them time and time again.

Darrell Dodd worked for the Dallas Fire Department for 23 years before retiring.

The fire that destroyed his home was caused by an electrical issue, the fire marshal said. It started on the side of the home before spreading up to the attic.

“When we pulled up most of the entire upper structure of the house was fully involved,” Christopher Snipes, friend of Dodd’s, told Channel 9’s Eli Brand.

Photos of the fire show the extent of the damage. Much of the roof was destroyed and caved in.

“Seeing Darrell’s house is completely different from when I was a firefighter,” Snipes said. “Seeing his house go up in flames hit another level — he’s a pillar of the community.”

Dodd says a neighbor knocked on his door and let him know smoke was coming out of his attic. It was then that he jumped into action and got his son and dog outside. Almost every room was left unsalvageable.

Dodd’s son lives with Down syndrome. His room was left charged and his medical equipment is now lost.

Snipe said his friend needs help, and no one deserves it more.

“It won’t be enough to replace 50 years of memories, but it will be enough to get him back on his feet,” he said.

Dodd is currently staying in a hotel, but needs more permanent housing.

A mural in his home that says “family and faith” miraculously survived the flames and ash. Dodd says he is holding onto those things the hardest.

“You’re not going to find a guy that would do something quicker for someone else other than Darrell,” Snipe said. “You can’t find someone who has done more in his community than Darrell.”

Snipes set up a GoFundMe campaign for Dodd and his family. He is asking for support from the community.

