Pineville business owners call social district a success one year in

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Business owners in downtown Pineville said on Tuesday the social district has been a success over the past year.

There are three stickers that provide information on how it all works.

Red: Please don’t bring beverages inside

Blue: Alcohol beverages are sold here

Green: Alcohol isn’t sold in the business, but patrons are still welcome.

Sara Longstreet owns Carolina Scoops and has a green sticker on her window.

Longstreet said she helped advocate for the social district.

“I saw Charlotte was getting a lot of interest to do it in their city and we’re only eight miles from Charlotte,” Longstreet said. “So, we are in a unique small township where we have our own ordinance.”

Longstreet said increasing foot traffic makes a difference for everyone and she has seen it.

“Driving foot traffic to Main Street benefits all of us so, if they’re coming here to get a beer and they can see they can get an ice cream next door, it’s a short walk to get an ice cream next door,” she said.

Pineville is one of a few areas with social districts in Mecklenburg County including Plaza Midwood and Davidson.

Longstreet said being a part of the trend has been important when it comes to keep the town on the map in a growing county.

“We have good community down here,” she said. “And good business owners that care about the people that come into their stores so, I love Pineville. I think everyone should come visit us.”

Longstreet said it’s extra-beneficial when there are large events, including the concert series when there are more vendors downtown.

©2025 Cox Media Group