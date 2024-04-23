Social district officially opens in downtown Pineville

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Pineville has officially kicked off its social district in the heart of its downtown. Patrons will now be able to sip and stroll down Main Street.

Channel 9′s Almiya White delved into how this is expected to boost business.

Business owners told her that they believe the social district will bring more shoppers to the downtown area.

Reminders have been placed to let them know they can now grab a drink and casually stroll along Main Street and Jack Hughes Park.

Patrons will be able to do this from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Sundays.

Emily Anderson, the owner of Brass Bird, told White that she is looking forward to seeing how her business grows from here on out.

“I think it’ll really boost sales and, you know, boost traffic throughout the area, restaurants, and retail shops. You know, come down, grab a drink, and go to the parks and different events,” Anderson explained.

When participating in the social district, be sure to look for signs that indicate participation from businesses in the area.

The signs will let you know if they sell alcoholic drinks or allow other social district beverages inside of their business.

