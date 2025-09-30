Pineville police warn of rising car break-ins

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Pineville police are reminding people to lock their car doors after an influx of car break-ins this year.

According to the Pineville Police Department, car break-ins are up 18% over last year.

Two weeks ago, six cars were broken into.

In total, they’ve responded to 25 more calls this year — most recently in the McCullough neighborhood.

Police say they’ve been meeting with hotels, apartment complexes and business owners to find the best ways to stop the crime.

In a Facebook post, the department said 98% of vehicles broken into were left unlocked, and the rest involved purses, electronics or other valuables left in plain view.

They say locking your doors and removing valuable items are simple ways to prevent you from becoming a target.

