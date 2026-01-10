Pineville water main break closes road, affects water service for some

CHARLOTTE — A road is closed, and several residents are without water in Pineville after a water main break on Saturday.

A water line broke on Saturday morning on Downs Road. Police closed the road for maintenance in the area between Carolina Logistics Drive and Amon Lane.

Officials estimated that those in the area of Rock Hill-Pineville Road may be without water for four to six hours. And those in the Hickory Homestead Road, Country Lake Drive, and Miller Road areas may experience low to no water pressure.

City officials said they will update residents when water is restored.

