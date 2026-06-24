Small plane crashes at airport in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were involved in a plane crash in Burke County Wednesday, officials said.

It happened just before 11 a.m. during takeoff at the Foothills Regional Airport near Morganton.

Troopers said an instructor and a student were on board when the plane lost directional control and ended up to the right of the runway, in a ditch.

The instructor was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The pilot in training was not hurt.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has passed the investigation off the the Federal Aviation Administration.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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