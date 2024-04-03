Plans for coffee shop in parking garage in University City moves forward

CHARLOTTE — The plan to open a University City coffee shop in a city-owned parking deck is expected to move forward.

The city of Charlotte and Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Company said they have reached an agreement to lease space in the JW Clay Boulevard parking deck.

Talks resumed after Channel 9 first reported that the lease fell through due to the city not allowing special hours during Ramadan.

We are asking if the city’s agreement is now making an exception for special hours during this period.

