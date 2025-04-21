Police across US warn about new, high-tech key fob thefts

CHARLOTTE — Police have a warning for car drivers: criminals reportedly have a new, high-tech way to steal your vehicle – without ever touching a key.

It’s called a ProPad, which ABC News reports is a tool typically used by locksmiths.

Now, it’s being abused to clone key fobs and program new ones.

One woman told ABC’s Detroit affiliate WXYZ that she watched her own car being stolen from her driveway in the middle of the night.

“I watched somebody drive off with my car,” Kristina Rinaldi said.

WXYZ reports Rinaldi’s vehicle was ultimately recovered after a police chase, but was totaled.

And now across the country, police are tracking thieves who’ve used ProPad-like devices.

The thefts reportedly only take minutes. In the video above, ABC’s Alison Kosik explains how.

