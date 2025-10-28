Police cruiser crash partially blocks southeast Charlotte thoroughfare

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer was involved in a crash on East Independence Boulevard at Briar Creek Road in southeast Charlotte early Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred just before 4:30 a.m.

The crash resulted in the partial blockage of the inbound lanes on East Independence Boulevard as multiple vehicles, including the police cruiser, were cleared from the scene.

The crash has since cleared.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash, but the cause remains unknown at this time.

The exact number of vehicles involved in the incident has not been specified.

