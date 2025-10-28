Serious crash shuts down portion of Highway 74 in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — The eastbound lanes of Highway 74 are shut down near South Secrest Avenue in Monroe due to a serious crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m., involving a pickup truck and a tractor trailer, according to Monroe Police.

Police say this is a pin-in.

Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area.

Channel 9 is reaching out for more information about the condition of the drivers.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

