Police identify reckless driver killed in east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — A 25-year-old man who police said was driving recklessly was killed when the Honda CR-Z he was driving got into a crash, involving multiple vehicles Tuesday in east Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers were called to the wreck on Eastway Drive near Hilliard Drive at about 11:30 a.m.

Jackie Prophet Jr. was unresponsive inside the heavily damaged CR-Z, police said.

MEDIC pronounced him dead at the scene.

He was “driving recklessly on the wrong side of the roadway,” which was what contributed to the collision, police said in its preliminary report.

The drivers of the three other vehicles in the wreck were not injured and not impaired.

