Police investigate incident at Pineville apartment complex

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Police are investigating an incident at a Pineville apartment complex Wednesday morning.

Pineville officers have blocked off part of the parking lot at The Pines at Carolina Place Apartments along Windy Pines Way.

At the scene, crime scene tape and evidence markers were seen in the street, as well as a car with a large dent in the driver’s side door.

A witness said she heard gunshots in the area around 2 a.m.

Pineville Police said officers did respond to a shots fired call at the apartment complex overnight, but the call led into an assault investigation. They say no one was shot at this location.

Channel 9 is asking police what led up to the incident and if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: ‘Sick of it’: Pineville police warn of rising car break-ins

‘Sick of it’: Pineville police warn of rising car break-ins

©2026 Cox Media Group