Police investigate shooting in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — Emergency officials tell Channel 9 that one person has been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after some sort of shooting near a shopping center on East Franklin Blvd in Gastonia.

A heavy police presence could be seen near multiple businesses in that shopping center off of East Franklin Blvd.

Gastonia Police say that the shooting took place just before 7 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot.

Officials say that one person was shot but that the injuries do not seem to be serious.

So far, there is no word on what led to this shooting but police say that one person is in custody.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

