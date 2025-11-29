Police investigating shooting in Albemarle

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Albemarle Friday night.

The Albemarle Police Department responded to reports of gunfire in the 400 block of Coggins Avenue at approximately 10:41 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators have not yet identified any suspects, but evidence was collected at the scene. The police have stated that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Albemarle Police Department is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

