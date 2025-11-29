Local

Police investigating shooting in Albemarle

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Albemarle Police Department (Albemarle Police Department)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Albemarle Friday night.

The Albemarle Police Department responded to reports of gunfire in the 400 block of Coggins Avenue at approximately 10:41 p.m.

ALSO READ: Victim identified in Rock Hill shooting that killed 1, injured another

When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators have not yet identified any suspects, but evidence was collected at the scene. The police have stated that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Albemarle Police Department is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

WATCH: 17-year-old charged in Lancaster shooting, deputies say

17-year-old charged in Lancaster shooting, deputies say

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read