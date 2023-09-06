Local

CMPD investigating after body found in north Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a body was found in north Charlotte.

The incident occurred on Beatties Ford Road near Cindy Lane.

Police said they responded to a welfare check after a person was found lying in the roadway.

At the scene, the person was pronounced deceased by MEDIC.

CMPD said the outbound lanes of Beatties Ford Road will be closed as they investigate.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

