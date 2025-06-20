Police remove 8-foot alligator from NC beach

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. — An 8-foot alligator found its way onto Sunset Beach on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Sunset Beach Police said the alligator was spotted in the surf just before 2 p.m.

SBPD’s Sergeant Gray used a catch pole to remove the alligator as beachgoers looked on and took photos, police said. Sergeant Gray is licensed through the NC Wildlife Resources Commission and is trained to handle the removal of alligators.

Sergeant Gray then educated beachgoers about alligator safety.

“We remind our community that alligators are protected under North Carolina state law,” Sunset PD wrote on Facebook. “Alligators are wild and potentially dangerous animals. Never approach them, and do not allow children or pets to be near them.”

The male alligator was relocated to a pond nearby, which follows standard procedures.

(WATCH BELOW: Algae blooms spotted on Lake Norman as summer heat rises)

Algae blooms spotted on Lake Norman as summer heat rises

©2025 Cox Media Group