Man charged in connection with deadly Rock Hill shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with the deadly shooting along Flint Hill Street that occurred on April 17.

Detectives identified 30‑year‑old D’Aaron Boyd Colston as the suspect in this case and obtained warrants for his arrest. He was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon.

Colston has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain crimes.

He is being held ahead of a bond hearing scheduled for Thursday, April 23, at the Rock Hill Municipal Court.

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