Shooting reported at Lancaster Walmart

LANCASTER, S.C. — There has been a shooting incident Tuesday afternoon at the Walmart on Highway 9 Bypass West, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

No additional details have been made available.

Lancaster Walmart shooting Still photo from viewer video of police presence Tuesday afternoon at a Walmart in Lancaster.

It is unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside of the Walmart.

Shortly after 3 p.m., several schools were placed on lockdown which was lifted. The students were not in danger.

