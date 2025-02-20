Two adults, two juveniles charged in Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER, S.C. — On January 30, 2025, a man was found with life-threatening gunshot wounds in the 300 block of W. Barr St. in Lancaster.

The victim was initially treated at MUSC Lancaster before being airlifted to Charlotte for further medical care.

The Lancaster Police Department’s Special Operations Division quickly launched an investigation, resulting in the arrest of two adults and two juveniles.

The suspects and the victim were known to each other, indicating the incident was not random.

Courtney N. Mackey, 37, was charged with accessory before the fact of a felony. Derek Jamarion Brown, 19, along with two juveniles, were charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and attempted murder.

The investigation into the shooting continues as authorities seek further information in this case.

