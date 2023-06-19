Police: Saturday shooting started with fight between neighbors

Union County, N.C. — Sheriff deputies in Union County are giving more details about the shooting that took place Saturday evening on Clark Street in Wingate.

Deputies say their has been constant fighting between neighbors, and that it was that fighting that ended with a man dead Saturday evening.

“There’s a lot of good people who live in that area, but there’s a lot of people that like to cause trouble in that area,” Lt. James Maye said.

County deputies say they have been to this part of Clark Street several times to try and calm fighting between neighbors.

Saturday evening things reached the next level.

“I’m not sure of the topic of conversation that started the argument but like I said these two gentlemen had a history of disagreements. Things went to the next level when a gun was introduced,” Maye said.

That’s when detectives say Ricky Ponds shot 43-year-old Shaun Sturdivant twice.

Sturdivant later died at the hospital.

Officials wouldn’t say what the men were fighting about, but they are asking for people living on this street to cool off.

“You’ve got two adults. Two older men, our advice is when you’re in a fight and there’s no way to resolve it peacefully then the two parties need to go their separate ways,” Maye said.

Deputies say they are not getting a lot of cooperation from the people who live on Clark Street.

They are asking anyone with information to give them a call at (704) 283-3789.

