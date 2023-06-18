Man charged with murder in connection with shooting in Union County, deputies say

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday, deputies responded to a shooting call on the 900 block of Clark Street in the Wingate area.

At the scene, deputies found 43-year-old Shaun Sturdivant suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Sturdivant was transported by Union EMS but ultimately died from his injuries, according to deputies.

Deputies said 58-year-old Ricky Ponds was quickly identified as a suspect in this case and taken into custody.

An investigation revealed that this incident began as a verbal argument between Ponds and Sturdivant that escalated.

Sunday, deputies announced that Ponds had been charged with first-degree murder. He is being held at Union County Jail.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 911 or the Union County Sheriff’s Main Office at 1-704-283-3789.

VIDEO: Person in custody following homicide in Union County, deputies say

Person in custody following homicide in Union County, deputies say

©2023 Cox Media Group