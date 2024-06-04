Police: Scammers try to rent out home near App State that they don’t own

BOONE, N.C. — A rental scam in Boone is impacting students and families at Appalachian State University.

According to police, scammers are trying to rent out a home near campus that they don’t own. They said the person is posting photos of the home and asking for hundreds of dollars for security deposits.

Connor Ryan told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that for students like him, it can be challenging to find off-campus apartments at App State. He began looking a year ago and was stunned to learn about the scam.

“I think it’s very wrong for people to take advantage of that because there are a lot of kids out here who will see an opportunity. ‘I can finally save up with such an affordable place,’” he told Faherty.

Boone police posted on social media about the scam Tuesday. Chief Andy Lebeau spoke with Faherty about a mother who was nearly tricked into paying a $600 deposit on a home located just a few blocks from campus.

“Someone posted a piece of property that was not theirs. Had contact information. They even had an online form,” Lebeau said.

He said the mom filled out the paperwork online, but before sending the money, she looked up the property and noticed the owner’s name didn’t match the one in the ad.

Faherty called the phone number on the Facebook ad but no one answered Tuesday. He then went to the address listed in the ad and spoke with the real owner, who said two people have already inquired about renting his home. He hopes no one else falls for the scam.

“My house is not for rent. Never has been for rent,” he said. “Been in my family for 50-some years.”

