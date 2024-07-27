Police search for missing 59-year-old Gastonia woman

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Missing Endangered Alert was issued for Migdalia Ramos, 59, of Gastonia, who was last seen walking away from the 800 block of West Walnut Avenue, police announced Friday night.

She is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Ramos is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She had black and gray hair with brown eyes.

Ramos was last seen wearing a pink shirt and pink pajama bottoms.

If you see her, call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702.

