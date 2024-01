KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Kings Mountain Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of breaking into a restaurant early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. at Los Tarascos on York Road.

Police said the suspects took money and miscellaneous bottles of liquor.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Cpl. T.J. Cutler at 704-734-4610.

