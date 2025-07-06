Police searching for suspect after finding woman dead inside Hickory inn

HICKORY, N.C. — Police are searching for a man who is believed to have killed a woman in Hickory Friday night.

Hickory police are searching for 30-year-old James Davide Houser after discovering a woman dead in a hotel room on Friday.

Officers responded to a call about an unresponsive woman at the Deluxe Inn at 325 Highway 70 SW at 6:40 p.m. Friday.

James Davide Houser

They identified 30-year-old Mary Elizabeth Ervin as the deceased victim. Police said she was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police have obtained a murder warrant and are actively searching for Houser. They have asked that anyone with information on his location call 911 or 828-328-5551.

The investigation is active and ongoing, police said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: CMPD officer shot in leg, suspect in custody

CMPD officer shot in leg, suspect in custody

©2025 Cox Media Group