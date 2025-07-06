Police searching for suspect after finding woman dead inside Hickory inn

HICKORY, N.C. — Police are searching for a man who is believed to have killed a woman in Hickory Friday night.
Hickory police are searching for 30-year-old James Davide Houser after discovering a woman dead in a hotel room on Friday.
Officers responded to a call about an unresponsive woman at the Deluxe Inn at 325 Highway 70 SW at 6:40 p.m. Friday.
They identified 30-year-old Mary Elizabeth Ervin as the deceased victim. Police said she was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Police have obtained a murder warrant and are actively searching for Houser. They have asked that anyone with information on his location call 911 or 828-328-5551.
The investigation is active and ongoing, police said.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
WATCH: CMPD officer shot in leg, suspect in custody
©2025 Cox Media Group