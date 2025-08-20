The Political Beat Candidate Guide: Charlotte City Council—District 1

CHARLOTTE — Democratic incumbent Dante Anderson is facing Charlene Henderson in the District 1 primary. District 1 includes part of Uptown, Dilworth, Plaza Midwood, Grier Heights, Freedom Park, Myers Park, Eastover, Elizabeth, Chantilly, Hidden Valley and Windsor Park. Whoever wins this race will be the representative.

We asked questions of each candidate in the race. Below are their unedited responses:

Danté Anderson

Danté Anderson Danté Anderson. (Danté Anderson.)

What is your occupation? Charlotte City Council: Mayor Pro Tem, District 1 Representative.

Why are you running? I’m running to continue the good work I’ve been doing in District 1 for the last two terms. We have made significant progress in affordable housing, attracting good paying jobs, supporting local small businesses, standing up workforce development opportunities and more. There’s so much to be excited about in District 1. Let’s keep the forward progress going.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? I believe affordable housing continues to be the most prominent issue. Charlotte is experiencing a growth spurt! We have to ensure native Charlotteans are not getting priced out. We need our civil servants-firefighters, police officers, medic officers and teachers to have increased access to diverse price point housing. Seniors need the option to age in place. Council recently approved a number of affordable housing initiatives. I’m proud to say District 1 received the most affordable housing units both for sale and for rent. There’s more work to be done!

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? I support the transit tax. Charlotte has sustained continual growth for years. As the 14th largest city in the United States, we must invest in a robust transportation plan. We cannot drive our way out of congestion. Just ask Atlanta! Residents need safe reliable options like Better Bus, additional Light Rail, Commuter Rail and Micro Transit to help them reduce travel time & cost. District 1 will also receive transit improvements across all modes with the transit tax. Bottom line, we cannot afford to wait for a perfect plan. The city of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County and the Region will choke on our growth without investing in Public Transportation.

Do you support Charlotte City Council’s settlement with CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings? Why or why not? I won’t discuss or reveal personnel information. I will say every employee has a right - a federal, state and local right to privacy. Every Charlotte worker would want that right honored. I plan to do so.

How should Charlotte City Council address working conditions and pay issues raised by the SEIU at Charlotte Douglas International Airport? Work conditions, affordability, and competition. Council can push to ensure safe working conditions exist for all Charlotte workers. Workers have rights. We have to protect workers rights to safe and secure employment environments.

Second, reducing affordability is a direct way we can help workers have better access to transportation and housing. Reducing affordability puts discretionary income back into workers wallets to invest in family or save.

Lastly, a competitive environment reveals shortcomings and opportunities. Competitive employment options have a role to play in this effort.

What sets you apart from your opponents? I’m a Charlotte native, born & raised. I’ve been civically engaged in the community for decades. I have over 25 years of work experience in corporate America, managing billion $ budgets, driving economic development, and helping communities thrive. I’ve done the same for District 1 for the last 2 terms on Charlotte City Council and serving as the first district representative to be voted Mayor Pro Tem. I have the lived experience. I have the professional experience. I have the public service experience.And, I have a track record of proven leadership on the Charlotte City Council. Stick with the leader with a more precise vision for D1 & the city of Charlotte. Stick with Danté Anderson.

Charlene Henderson

Charlene Henderson Charlene Henderson. (Via Charlene Henderson.)

What is your occupation? Small business owner/beauty industry

Why are you running? I am running for City Council for a few main reasons... Transit Justice and Equity, Affordable housing and Anti- displacement, and public safety. As native of Charlotte, we need safer stronger neighborhoods, clean corridors, better lighting, and sidewalks. I truly have built a lifetime of experiences that gives me insight into how the city needs a more common approach to its needs from a policy standpoint.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? The most important issue at the moment is housing, making sure I advocate for rent relief and a property tax freeze for longtime residents. I will continue to find ways to fund the community land trust for the unhoused and tenant protections. Transportation: making sure workers are able to get to work at a decent time. I will push for more East Charlotte Transit access and expand the bus service frequency and safety.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? Yes, I understand the importance of strong public transit for our city’s future, but any tax increase must come with guarantees, transparency, accountability, and real improvements we can see. I support investments in transit when the community can clearly track where every penny goes and how it benefits our neighborhoods.

Do you support Charlotte City Council’s settlement with CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings? Why or why not? It’s kind of hard to answer this, but if its dealing with taxpayer money. We do not need to have closed doors meetings and there needs to be more transparency.

How should Charlotte City Council address working conditions and pay issues raised by the SEIU at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Making sure they have fair wages for the city employees, better working and safety conditions for frontline workers, and stronger benefits and protections.

What sets you apart from your opponents? What sets me apart is that I show up. I’m transparent, reliable, relatable, and a proven leader for the community of District 1 and policies to be made with equity for all people.

