The Political Beat Candidate Guide: United States Senate

CHARLOTTE — The state of North Carolina is represented by Republicans Thom Tillis and Ted Budd in the United States Senate.

While Budd is not up for re-election until 2028, Tillis is not running for reelection.

Tillis has served as a North Carolina senator since 2015. Now, six Democratic and six Republican candidates are vying for his spot in Congress.

Democrats fighting for the chance to represent the state in the Senate are Daryl Farrow, Justin E. Dues, Roy Cooper, Robert Colon, Marcus W. Williams, and Orrick Quick.

The Republican candidates are Richard Dansie, Donald M. “Don” Brown, Michael Whatley, Elizabeth A. Temple, Michele Morrow, and Thomas Johnson. Margot Dupre was disqualified by the NCSBE from running on the Republican ticket.

Justin E. Dues (D)

What is your occupation? Father, Educator, Entrepreneur

Over the last year, we have heard terms like “affordability crisis” and concerns from the state about health care affordability. Do you think there is an “affordability crisis,” and if so, what should be done to solve it? Yes there are a number of crises including affordability, healthcare, corporate and political corruption to name a few. What can be done? Living wages to $30 an hour by 2030. Getting corporate America and Wall Street out of residential home ownership while addressing zoning issues that prevent new inventory. Universal healthcare like every other developed nation in the world. Ban corporate lobbying, overturn Citizens United, break up monopolies, tax the rich.

What should the role of the United States be in Venezuela, the Ukraine-Russia war and the Israel-Palestine conflict? War = Profit & Death Machine

Venezuela = None whatsoever

Ukraine - Russia = Support NATO members or partners as Congress see fit, push for immediate resolution to prevent further loss of life (currently >100,000) and utilize economic sanctions to punish Russian aggression.

Israel-Palestine = Maximum required to prevent further loss of life.

Are you in favor of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration? What immigration reform measures do you support? No, Trump’s immigration system is a moral failure and an economic blunder. Immigrants pay billions in state and local taxes each year yet they are denied federal services and a voice in the democracy they contribute to daily. We have the technology and humanity to build a more just path forward. Use it to be the beacon of democracy, freedom and melting pot that America is supposed to represent. Use it to transform undocumented people into documented taxpayers and future citizens.

What sets you apart from your opponents? I’m a father of four working two full-time jobs without healthcare, so affordability is my lived experience. A Marine Corps infantry veteran (OIF/OEF) who’s openly committed to standing up to forever wars, proxy wars, and waste hidden behind ‘supporting the troops’.Unbuyable, anti-corruption, and specific. I’m not taking corporate or PAC money, and I’m running on a detailed policy roadmap (“Project 2030, ACT”) that centers affordability and anti-corruption reforms like overturning Citizens United, banning gerrymandering and corporate lobbying, and adding term limits to Congress and the Supreme Court.

Roy Cooper (D)

What is your occupation? Former Governor of North Carolina, Candidate for the United States Senate

Over the last year, we have heard terms like “affordability crisis” and concerns from the state about health care affordability. Do you think there is an “affordability crisis,” and if so, what should be done to solve it? Right now, the cost of groceries, rent, utilities, and more are too high for families who are just trying to make ends meet. And Washington politicians are making it worse – from cutting health care and making it more expensive to reckless tariffs that are jacking up prices everywhere.

Affordable health care in our state is at risk right now because of attacks on Medicaid and Medicare, the expiration of ACA subsidies and greedy insurance companies. My opponent in this race, Washington DC insider Michael Whatley, cheered on these actions that raised health care costs for so many North Carolinians. Health care is already too expensive, and now North Carolinians are seeing their 2026 premiums skyrocket by hundreds or thousands of dollars.

In Washington, I’ll fight to keep health care affordable and roll back the chaotic economic policies that are raising prices and devastating our state’s farmers, small businesses, and working families.

What should the role of the United States be in Venezuela, the Ukraine-Russia war and the Israel-Palestine conflict? In the U.S. Senate, I’ll be focused on lowering costs for working families, keeping our communities safe, and standing up for North Carolina. On foreign policy, I will keep at the forefront the best interest of my state and country.

Are you in favor of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration? What immigration reform measures do you support? The president’s administration has done a good job making the southern border stronger. However, instead of focusing on deporting violent criminals, this administration is rounding up people just because of what they look like, often capturing U.S. citizens and people otherwise here legally. Now they have killed American citizens on the street. We need comprehensive immigration reform. As Attorney General and Governor I locked up violent criminals to keep people safe, and maintaining trust in law enforcement was critical to that success. Americans deserve answers and we need the administration to stop this chaos, reform their practices and keep people safe.

What sets you apart from your opponents? As Governor, I led North Carolina to be one of the fastest-growing states in the nation with a good quality of life and more access to health care while I worked with Republicans to create better-paying jobs and pass tough on crime legislation. I’m also the only candidate in this race who prosecuted thousands of violent criminals and kept them behind bars as Attorney General. And as Governor, I signed tough on crime laws and stricter pretrial release bail policy to protect families and communities.

I have a track record of putting party aside to just get results for people. That’s how we formed a bipartisan coalition and expanded Medicaid after years of fighting for it, bringing health care to hundreds of thousands of working North Carolinians. And I worked with legislators and business leaders on both sides of the aisle to recruit hundreds of thousands of good-paying jobs to our state from companies around the world, helping make North Carolina the best state for business three out of the last four years.

I’ll take the problem solving that I used here in North Carolina to deliver for working families and focus on what really matters in Washington.

Robert Colon (D)

What is your occupation? Caretaker

Over the last year, we have heard terms like “affordability crisis” and concerns from the state about health care affordability. Do you think there is an “affordability crisis,” and if so, what should be done to solve it? I think that times are not the best. I am not prepared to call it a crisis.

What should the role of the United States be in Venezuela, the Ukraine-Russia war and the Israel-Palestine conflict? The role of the United States should be world peace.

Are you in favor of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration? What immigration reform measures do you support? I am not in favor of how far the President has gone. I support less forceful measures.

What sets you apart from your opponents? I want to say that it is my devotion to the Constitution.

Marcus W. Williams (D)

What is your occupation? My vast experience as an Attorney At Law, in both the civil and criminal courts, is well chronicled on my website at www.HurriQuake - which has updated information on the embedded Social Media Platforms (for example, 46 consecutive & continuous years of practicing law in 3 States and the stellar administration/leadership for 17 years of Legal Services Programs - 2 Regional Programs spanning 18 Counties in Eastern N.C & Statewide Pennsylvania Legal Services, the fifth largest State in the U.S. at that time).

Over the last year, we have heard terms like “affordability crisis” and concerns from the state about health care affordability. Do you think there is an “affordability crisis,” and if so, what should be done to solve it? Having served as a Legal Services advocate for 24 years and almost 6 years as a Public Defender, strained or scarce resources for clients and their families (aka Affordability) has been the central constant condition that had to be addressed. As Executive Director I engaged in creative action and spearheaded proactive projects, such as the FOUR Community Economic Development initiatives and work products that have been successfully implemented. The creation & construction of 79 units of HUD 202 housing for the elderly and impaired particularly speaks to addressing the central issue of affordability in each household. Further, the formation of a Community Development Corporation and subsequent construction of a Business Incubator with 9 units of 1500 square feet are primary examples. I request that you allow them to speak for me.

What should the role of the United States be in Venezuela, the Ukraine-Russia war and the Israel-Palestine conflict? All of three cited examples have unique characteristics which should be addressed individually. Good faith respect for a nation’s sovereignty is the underlying principle.

Are you in favor of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration? What immigration reform measures do you support? Our local law enforcement is quite capable of protecting our residents, without the infusion of extrinsic, quasi-military forces.

What sets you apart from your opponents? I am the best proven candidate, with experience in 3 States, to serve as the United States Senator for the citizens of North Carolina.

Orrick Quick (D)

What is your occupation? I am a community leader, speaker, minister, entrepreneur, and U.S. Senate candidate. I have spent years working directly with families, seniors, students, and small businesses—building literacy programs, mentoring youth, supporting elders, and advocating for constitutional rights at the community level.

Over the last year, we have heard terms like “affordability crisis” and concerns from the state about health care affordability. Do you think there is an “affordability crisis,” and if so, what should be done to solve it? Yes—there is an affordability crisis. Families are being crushed by rising health care costs, prescription prices, housing expenses, and stagnant wages. This is not about personal failure; it is about systems that prioritize profit over people.

We must lower prescription drug prices, protect Medicare and Medicaid, increase transparency in hospital and insurance pricing, and stop corporate middlemen from inflating costs. Health care should not be a luxury—it is a basic necessity. A nation is judged by how it treats its sick, its elderly, and its most vulnerable.

What should the role of the United States be in Venezuela, the Ukraine-Russia war and the Israel-Palestine conflict? The United States should lead with diplomacy first, human dignity always, and military action only as a last resort. We must protect national security while refusing to profit from endless war.

In Ukraine, we should defend sovereignty and push for serious diplomatic solutions that end bloodshed. In Israel and Palestine, we must protect innocent civilians on all sides, support humanitarian relief, and pursue accountability and long-term peace. In Venezuela, the focus should be on democratic processes and humanitarian assistance—not policies that further harm civilians.

America should be a peacemaker, not a permanent weapons supplier.

Are you in favor of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration? What immigration reform measures do you support? The Constitution protects persons, not just citizens. We need a lawful and humane system—fully funding immigration judges, guaranteeing timely hearings, ending profit-driven detention practices, and stopping untrained enforcement tactics. We can secure the border while upholding human dignity and constitutional principles.

What sets you apart from your opponents? I am not backed by party insiders or corporate interests—I am accountable to people and to principle.

I’ve lived the issues I’m fighting for and worked in communities, not just campaigned in them. I believe the Constitution must be defended, faith must produce justice, and leadership means protecting the vulnerable—not exploiting them.

I am not running to maintain the system. I am running to correct it.

Richard Dansie (R)

What is your occupation? I’m a senior network security engineer.

Over the last year, we have heard terms like “affordability crisis” and concerns from the state about health care affordability. Do you think there is an “affordability crisis,” and if so, what should be done to solve it? Healthcare costs are largely affected by litigation risk and jackpot juries. The average jury award reached $16.2 MILLION last year, meaning that the entire economy bears the cost of these emotional and irrational judgements.This tied with increasing university costs to become a medical practitioner and inflation are all increasing our costs. This can be addressed without more gov’t intervention.

What should the role of the United States be in Venezuela, the Ukraine-Russia war and the Israel-Palestine conflict? The U.S. should prioritize American interests first. I support:-- Standing with Israel, our strongest democratic ally in the region-- Holding adversaries like Russia and Venezuela accountable without endless entanglement-- Cautious aid that is conditional, transparent, and targeted—not a blank check-- We cannot police the world while ignoring our own border and domestic crises

Are you in favor of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration? What immigration reform measures do you support? Our society is based on law and order, these laws exist and were in-place prior to Trump. The executive should not be selectively enforcing federal law, which means he has a responsibility to address illegal immigration.

What sets you apart from your opponents? I’m not a politician—I’m a veteran, engineer, and entrepreneur. I’ve solved real problems in the real world. I’m not seeking power, I’m seeking accountability.I have been researching how we can address our issues and the solutions I have found work with capitalism without additional gov’t bureaucracy, and balance power to all members of Congress and the people.

Donald M. “Don” Brown (R)

What is your occupation? Constitutional Attorney, Former- Navy JAG Officer Pentagon, U.S. Federal prosecutor

Over the last year, we have heard terms like “affordability crisis” and concerns from the state about health care affordability. Do you think there is an “affordability crisis,” and if so, what should be done to solve it? Yes — there is an affordability crisis in health care, and Americans feel it every time they open a bill, fill a prescription, or try to find a doctor who will actually take their insurance.

So-called “affordable” care under Obamacare has meant higher premiums, higher deductibles, fewer choices, and less access — especially for working families and seniors. It locked Americans into a system with limited competition and too much government control, driving costs up instead of down.

The solution is not more bureaucracy. It’s competition and choice.

We need to:

Restore real competition among private insurance companies

Allow insurance to be sold across state lines

Expand consumer choice and price transparency

Reduce federal mandates that drive up costs and limit options

When insurers are forced to compete, prices come down, quality improves, and patients — not bureaucrats — are back in charge of their health care decisions.

That’s how we make health care truly affordable again.

What should the role of the United States be in Venezuela, the Ukraine-Russia war and the Israel-Palestine conflict? I stand with Donald Trump and an America First foreign policy focused on national security, not endless wars.

The United States cannot keep funding foreign conflicts while our border is unsecured, deadly drugs are pouring into our communities, and our national debt continues to grow. National security starts at home.

Venezuela poses a direct threat through illegal immigration, drug trafficking, and regional instability. The U.S. should apply strong diplomatic and economic pressure — not enter another open-ended conflict.

In Ukraine, America’s goal should be peace, not permanent war. We must protect U.S. interests, demand burden-sharing from our allies, and reject blank checks with no clear end.

The United States must stand firmly with Israel, a critical ally, and support its right to defend itself — while ensuring our involvement remains strategic and focused on American interests.

Secure the border. End endless wars. Support allies strategically.

That’s how America protects its people and leads responsibly.

Are you in favor of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration? What immigration reform measures do you support? Yes. I fully support Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

A nation without borders is not a nation. For years, Washington has failed to enforce existing immigration laws, and the result has been predictable: overwhelmed communities, strained hospitals and schools, rising crime, and billions of taxpayer dollars spent on people who are here unlawfully — while American citizens struggle to afford basic necessities.

That must end.

I support:

Strict enforcement of existing immigration law

Immediate deportation of individuals who are in the country illegally

An end to taxpayer-funded benefits for illegal immigrants

Securing the border and finishing physical and technological barriers

Prioritizing American citizens and legal immigrants who follow the law

Compassion does not mean chaos. A lawful, orderly immigration system is both humane and necessary — but it must start with enforcement. The United States cannot continue asking its citizens to pay the price for Washington’s failure to do its job.

What sets you apart from your opponents? What separates me from my opponents is accountability.

I am the only former federal prosecutor in this race and a former Naval JAG officer who served at the Pentagon. I don’t just talk about holding government officials accountable — I know how to do it. I’ve spent my career enforcing the law and confronting government abuse head-on.

I have successfully represented clients who received two presidential pardons from Donald Trump, and I have worked on critical military and national security issues alongside Pete Hegseth. That real-world legal and military experience is what qualifies me to take on entrenched power in Washington and deliver results for the people of North Carolina.

When Roy Cooper imposed unconstitutional COVID lockdowns, mask mandates, and vaccine mandates, I fought back. I defended constitutional rights while others stayed silent or went along to get along.

I’m not a D.C. insider. I’m not funded by oil lobbyists or special interests. I don’t owe Washington anything — and that’s exactly why I can take it on.

I’ve prosecuted criminals, defended the Constitution, and stood up to unchecked power. That’s the difference.

I’m not running to join the system.

I’m running to challenge it — and hold it accountable.

Elizabeth A. Temple (R)

What is your occupation? Certified Licensed Current Teacher K-12 at NCDPI.

Over the last year, we have heard terms like “affordability crisis” and concerns from the state about health care affordability. Do you think there is an “affordability crisis,” and if so, what should be done to solve it? I do not see a “crisis.” I support lowering healthcare costs, sending money directly to the people to pay for their healthcare, as President Trump is planning to do.

What should the role of the United States be in Venezuela, the Ukraine-Russia war and the Israel-Palestine conflict? All refugees must go home. The U.S.A. is for Americans. Illegal immigration and refugees, illegal VISAs, all contribute to our healthcare and housing costs in my opinion.

Are you in favor of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration? What immigration reform measures do you support? Yes, I am in favor of President Trump’s administration, this is what we voted for. That our immigration laws will be followed.

What sets you apart from your opponents? I am smart, tough, and 100% America First Patriot.

Michele Morrow (R)

What is your occupation? Registered Nurse

Over the last year, we have heard terms like “affordability crisis” and concerns from the state about health care affordability. Do you think there is an “affordability crisis,” and if so, what should be done to solve it? There is absolutley an affordability crisis in the United States which I beleive has two foundational causes. 1) Supply/demand-when the Biden adminstration flooded our country with 22 million illegal immigrants in the middle of a worldwide pandemic and offered free healthcare, housing and education to those individuals, it completely overwhelmed an already stressed system. Whenever there is more demand for a service than there is supply, prices increase. 2) Obamacare- The government always makes a service less efficient, less effective and more expensive because they increase regulations and red tape and explode the number of people on the payroll. As a nurse of 33 years, I have seen the quality of and access to healthcare diminish while the expenses have risen exhorbitantly. As your next Senator, I will work to remove the government, big pharma and the insurance companies from our exam rooms. I willwork to return to crisis/catastrophic health insurance and allow individuals to shop across state lines for the plan that best suits them. We should expand concierge medicine and local clinics a return to private payment for routine wellness and prevention visits. The only people making decisions about our health should be the individual and their chosen healthcare provider. The responsiblity to provide local, quality, affordable healthcare to every county in NC should be the goal of our state/county DHHS. Accountability is always more effective at the local level.

What should the role of the United States be in Venezuela, the Ukraine-Russia war and the Israel-Palestine conflict? The first question that every elected official should ask when making any decision, whether foreign or domestic is “What is best for America and Americans” Our representatives are charged by our State and Federal Constitutions to protect our citizens from threats foreign and domestic and to protect the God-given individual liberties of every citizen to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Are you in favor of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration? What immigration reform measures do you support? I am in favor of removing every illegal alien from our country and forcing them to return legally and get to the back of the line to become citizens. As a former missionary to Mexico, I have witnessed the dangers of illegal immigration from both sides of the border. As a Senator, I would heavily promote the self-deportation efforts of DHS, offering people funds to leave, a plane ticket back to their home country, and a promise that after one year has passed, they can apply for entry, pending they have never commited any other crimes while being here illegally.

What sets you apart from your opponents?In reference to my primary opponents, I am the only candidate on the ballot who has run a statewide race,who has gone toe-to-toe with the radical left and fought against the Anti-American policies that threaten our safety, our freedoms and our future. I am the only Republican on the ballot that has received more votes than Thom Tillis received when he won this seat in 2020. I am the only that has spent the last 11 years traveling the state speaking up for the citizens of NC, the only person who has exposed the corruption in our govt, schools, courtrooms and medical system. The only person that has spoken up for truth, justice and righteousness. I am the only candidate who has been responsive, accountable and connected to the people of this state for more than a decade. I am also the only candidate in the top 3 candidates from both sides that is not a lawyer. I am have been a nurse, educator, missionary, foster parent and legislative liason for multiple citizen run organizations around the state. I am OF the people and FOR the people and I would be honored to be selected BY the people to be their ambassador to Washington DC. Together, we will return law and order to our land, restore the middle class, put Americans first in every decision and reclaim the American dream for the generations to follow.

Thomas Johnson (R)

What is your occupation? I am an Air Force Academy graduate, former CIA Fellow, and entrepreneur who built a multimillion-dollar strategy consulting firm serving Fortune 500 clients across the country.

Over the last year, we have heard terms like “affordability crisis” and concerns from the state about health care affordability. Do you think there is an “affordability crisis,” and if so, what should be done to solve it? Absolutely—North Carolina families are being crushed by inflation at the grocery store, at the gas pump, and in the doctor’s office. When mothers are doing math in the checkout line choosing between milk and medicine, something needs to change. I have asked President Trump and Dr. Navarro to grant North Carolina pork, poultry and produce farmers an equipment and farm supply tariff exemption. North Carolina needs a tariff exemption so the farmers can pass along the savings to citizens shopping at Food Lion, Walmart or Harris Teeter.

What should the role of the United States be in Venezuela, the Ukraine-Russia war and the Israel-Palestine conflict? The United States must put America must lead from strength while ensuring our foreign commitments serve American interests first. My background at the CIA and National Reconnaissance Office taught me that credible deterrence prevents conflict, but we cannot be the world’s policeman at the expense of our own citizens’ prosperity. Every dollar spent abroad must be weighed against the needs of North Carolina families struggling with grocery bills.

Israel : Our commitment to Israel’s security is ironclad—they are our most reliable ally in the Middle East and face existential threats from Iran-backed terrorism; we must provide unwavering diplomatic and military support

: Our commitment to Israel’s security is ironclad—they are our most reliable ally in the Middle East and face existential threats from Iran-backed terrorism; we must provide unwavering diplomatic and military support Ukraine : I support holding Russia accountable for its aggression, but demand full transparency and accountability for every American dollar spent; European allies must bear their proportional share of the burden

: I support holding Russia accountable for its aggression, but demand full transparency and accountability for every American dollar spent; European allies must bear their proportional share of the burden Venezuela: The Maduro regime is a failed socialist state that threatens regional stability and drives illegal immigration to our border; we should maintain maximum economic pressure while supporting democratic opposition

Are you in favor of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration? What immigration reform measures do you support?I fully support President Trump’s efforts to secure our border and enforce our immigration laws. A nation without borders is not a nation. As someone who served in our intelligence community, I understand that border security is national security—we cannot know who is entering our country or what threats they may pose when the border is effectively open.

Secure the border first with physical barriers, technology, and personnel before any other immigration reforms are considered

End catch-and-release policies, reinstate Remain in Mexico, and expedite deportation of those who entered illegally or overstayed visas

Reform legal immigration to prioritize merit-based entry that serves American economic interests while protecting American workers from unfair wage competition

What sets you apart from your opponents? I am the only candidate in this race who has overcome foster care, a childhood stutter, and poverty to become an Air Force officer, CIA Fellow, and successful entrepreneur. I create real value for customers, clients, citizens, shareholders and vulnerable children. I am an authentic entrepreneur, not a lawyer or lobbyist. My opponents have credentials—I have battle scars and medals and awards for leadership. I know what it means to struggle because I’ve lived it, and I know what it takes to overcome because I’ve done it.

I am not a career politician—I built a business from nothing and have created jobs and transformed organizations; I bring real-world problem-solving to Washington

I have the national security credentials to keep North Carolina safe and the kitchen-table understanding to fight for affordability; tariff exemptions are specific, actionable, and grounded in how supply chains actually work

I am an OVERCOMER—and North Carolina needs a fighter who has never stopped overcoming, not another politician who has never had to fight for anything.

