‘Disbelief’: Mallard Creek High School files appeal after taunting call costs team championship

CHARLOTTE — A runner on Mallard Creek High School’s track team crossed the finish line of the 4x400 race with his hand held high -- but the one move ended up costing his team the state title.

Channel 9 Sports Reporter DaShawn Brown spoke with Mallard Creek’s head coach, Samuel Willoughby, and he said he couldn’t believe the call.

In a split second, a moment of joy turned to confusion. The Mallard Creek boys’ track team was strides away from their fifth state title, when senior Nyan Brown was disqualified for unsportsmanlike behavior.

“Once I saw the official throw the flag up, I couldn’t believe it, I was in disbelief,” Willoughby said.

Going into the relay, the team just needed two points to lock in the state championship.

“We needed to get at least fifth place, we were seeded number one,” Willoughby said.

During the meet, Brown also broke a near 20-year state record and set a personal best in the 300-meter hurdles and reacted after crossing the finish line.

Nyan Brown reacts after breaking a near 20-year state record in 300-meter hurdles

Willoughby says the same official who called the unsportsmanlike behavior said she warned Brown after the hurdles race.

“I know that’s the message people are going to say is if he was warned before, why did he do something like this again? He was never warned,” Willoughby said.

“He never did anything to suggest that he was showing up another individual. He was happy for himself. For her to say that was a warning, it’s mind-blowing,” Willoughby said.

I just spoke with Mallard Creek's track coach after the DQ that cost them the state title.



Sam Willoughby said there is something he'd like to clarify.



"He was never warned."



Mallard Creek has since sent a letter to the NCHSAA, seeking an appeal.



The story, at 5! @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/pAO8Yiv4u8 — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) May 18, 2026

Bryant Bailey, the athletics director with Mallard Creek, said there’s a “huge gray area” in the rule.

“The issue is the actual inconsistency of what you’ve stated for the actual rules,” Bailey said.

When Channel 9 asked which rule Brown was cited for, the commissioner for the state’s high school athletic association said, “Judgement decisions - made by meet officials - are done with the full knowledge of the rules from the National Federation of State High School Associations.”

“We recognize there is deep disappointment experienced by the student-athletes, coaches, and the school community involved,” the commissioner said.

Mallard Creek says it has since sent a letter to the state appealing the call. In response, state officials told Channel 9 that they consider the official’s ruling final.

“The moment’s gone, the celebration is gone, you can’t get that back,” Willoughby said.

Late Monday, we learned that Mallard Creek is now filing an appeal with an independent board through the State Board of Education.

Mallard Creek’s boys team ultimately finished in second place.

The Mallard Creek women, on the other hand, captured their first outdoor state championship.

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